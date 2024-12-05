7-Eleven Opens First New Arizona Stores in 25 Years
Expanding and enhancing its store network is one of fourth growth pillars for 7-Eleven, CEO Joe DePinto said during parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.'s recent investor presentation.
According to DePinto, the retailer's store network will build on what 7-Eleven has learned from its Evolution Stores, which serve as experiential testing grounds for customers to try the company's latest products and innovations. 7-Eleven used these learnings to develop a New Standard store format, which features a larger footprint and fuel offering, as well as investments in digital innovation and frictionless shopping.
7-Eleven has also been busy over the past few months opening new and remodeled stores nationwide.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.