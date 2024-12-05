7-Eleven Opens First New Arizona Stores in 25 Years

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is making a push into The Grand Canyon State.

The convenience store chain is opening five new stores in Arizona as part of a strategic expansion plan, marking the first new store openings in the state in 25 years.

Three locations were added to the convenience retailer's network in 2024, with two additional stores planned for 2025. The new c-stores are located in:

Glendale: 5303 West Bell Road (opened Oct. 15)

5303 West Bell Road (opened Oct. 15) Surprise: 13130 West Bell Road (opened Nov. 20)

13130 West Bell Road (opened Nov. 20) Goodyear: 1025 North Estrella Pkwy (opened Dec. 4)

1025 North Estrella Pkwy (opened Dec. 4) Phoenix: 1802 South 7th St. (expected to open in the first quarter of 2025)

1802 South 7th St. (expected to open in the first quarter of 2025) Phoenix: TBD address (expected to open in Q2 2025)

7-Eleven's re-entry into Arizona brings with it the brand's renowned range of fresh food options, proprietary beverages and innovative services tailored to local preferences, the company stated.