7-Eleven Opens First New Arizona Stores in 25 Years

Re-entry into The Grand Canyon State supports a strategic expansion plan.
Danielle Romano
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is making a push into The Grand Canyon State.

The convenience store chain is opening five new stores in Arizona as part of a strategic expansion plan, marking the first new store openings in the state in 25 years. 

Three locations were added to the convenience retailer's network in 2024, with two additional stores planned for 2025. The new c-stores are located in:

  • Glendale: 5303 West Bell Road (opened Oct. 15)
  • Surprise: 13130 West Bell Road (opened Nov. 20)
  • Goodyear: 1025 North Estrella Pkwy (opened Dec. 4)
  • Phoenix: 1802 South 7th St. (expected to open in the first quarter of 2025)
  • Phoenix: TBD address (expected to open in Q2 2025)

7-Eleven's re-entry into Arizona brings with it the brand's renowned range of fresh food options, proprietary beverages and innovative services tailored to local preferences, the company stated.

Expanding and enhancing its store network is one of fourth growth pillars for 7-Eleven, CEO Joe DePinto said during parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.'s recent investor presentation.

According to DePinto, the retailer's store network will build on what 7-Eleven has learned from its Evolution Stores, which serve as experiential testing grounds for customers to try the company's latest products and innovations. 7-Eleven used these learnings to develop a New Standard store format, which features a larger footprint and fuel offering, as well as investments in digital innovation and frictionless shopping.

7-Eleven has also been busy over the past few months opening new and remodeled stores nationwide.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

