PHOTO GALLERY: Inside 7-Eleven's Evolution Store

03/09/2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a city known for making rules, 7-Eleven Inc. is redefining the rules of convenience retailing with its new Evolution Store in the nation’s capital.

Convenience Store News recently scoped out the innovative concept store, located at 504 K St. in Washington, D.C. This store is the second Evolution Store that 7-Eleven has opened to date. The first was introduced in the Dallas market last March.

The Evolution Store is a “lab store” concept that offers an assortment of exclusive products, services and features customized to the neighborhoods and customers they serve. Concepts that resonate with consumers are being refined and incorporated into the next generation of current and new 7-Eleven store standards.

The first Evolution Store in Dallas exceeded the retailer's expectations with enthusiastic reviews, crowds of customers, and sales that continue to climb. Based on this success, 7-Eleven announced that it plans to continue opening Evolution Stores across the country in 2020.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

