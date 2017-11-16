7-Eleven & Oreo Serve Up a First-of-Its-Kind Hot Chocolate

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up with the Oreo cookie brand to launch a minty fresh product lineup.

The launch is anchored by Oreo Mint hot chocolate, an exclusive, limited-edition flavor and product that only 7-Eleven stores will carry.

"Our customer research indicated that mint chocolate was a wanted winter flavor, so we worked with our supplier to make sure we were the only ones to have one of the most-recognized brands in our mint hot chocolate,” stated 7-Eleven Category Manager Shawn Barnes.

The hot beverage bar isn’t the only place Oreo Mint will appear in 7-Eleven stores: Oreo Mint Crème cookies are available at participating locations in an exclusive single-serve size that won’t be available elsewhere until 2018, as well as the Milka Oreo Mint chocolate candy bar.

For a fresh-baked element, 7-Eleven has created a chocolate cake donut made with Oreo cookie pieces topped with vanilla crème icing similar to Oreo cookies’ filling and sprinkled Oreo cookie crumbles.

This is the second time 7-Eleven has carried an exclusive OREO-flavored hot chocolate. In 2015, 7-Eleven stores introduced the first-ever Original Oreo hot chocolate and had an exclusive on the product for six months. It was the best-ordered limited-time offer of the year, according to 7-Eleven.

"Oreo and mint is a favorite combination for many of our fans, so we are very excited to bring this Oreo Mint hot chocolate to life with 7-Eleven," said Maddie Vincent, brand manager for Oreo Cookies.

Oreo is a century-old cookie brand owned by Mondelēz International. It has 43 million “likes” on Facebook, 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 850,000 followers on Twitter.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.