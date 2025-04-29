 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Partners With Major Music Festivals

It marks the first time a major U.S. music festival has partnered with a brand from the convenience retail channel.
Danielle Romano
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is turning up the volume with its latest sponsorship.

The convenience store chain is teaming with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, to serve as the official naming rights partner of the iconic When We Were Young Festival later this year, and will bring one-of-a-kind onsite experiences at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud.

The company stated that 7-Eleven's strategic move into live music marks a pivotal moment to cultivate authentic connections with fans and engage with new audiences. This collaboration marks the first time When We Were Young Festival has welcomed a naming rights partner, putting 7-Eleven at the center of fans' memorable life experiences and giving festival-goers an immersive way to connect with the brand like never before.

"Live music is where culture and connection come alive, and that's exactly where we want to be," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "By teaming up with Live Nation, we're bringing the 7-Eleven brand to the heart of unforgettable fan moments. We're eager to recreate the fun and excitement that comes with visiting a 7-Eleven store in an immersive music experience for the next generation of brand fans."

Across all three festival activations, 7-Eleven will lean into the theme of nostalgia to create immersive and social-first brand pop-ups, reminiscent of in-store experiences:

The Governors Ball (June 6-8)

With New York as the backdrop for this festival, 7-Eleven's Slurpee Street pays homage to a vibrant New York City summer block party, complete with city lights, a stoop to relax with friends and city-inspired artwork. Designed to connect with Generation Z fans who crave both nostalgia and new experiences, this convenient stop for fans will offer free Slurpee drink samples, including a Peace Tea Slurpee drink and Fanta Zero Sugar Hibiscus Berry.

When We Were Young Presented by 7-Eleven (Oct. 18-19)

As a first for the festival, 7-Eleven will be the official presenting partner and create a quick-stop destination for attendees to refuel with the 7-Eleven Hangout activation. Fans can enjoy Slurpee drinks in a space that channels early 2000s emo energy before they head to the 7-Eleven Stage to see their favorite performers.

Rolling Loud (2026)

An amplified version of Slurpee Street will make its way to this world-renowned hip-hop festival. Embracing hip-hop's dynamic street art culture, this immersive activation provides fans with a visually rich, music-infused experience.

"7-Eleven is one of the most recognizable brands in the world—and now they're leading the way in live music," said Russell Wallach, Live Nation's global president of media and sponsorship. "From naming rights at When We Were Young to big plays at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud, 7-Eleven is showing up in ways fans will never forget."

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation Entertainment is comprised of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

