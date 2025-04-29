7-Eleven Partners With Major Music Festivals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is turning up the volume with its latest sponsorship.

The convenience store chain is teaming with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, to serve as the official naming rights partner of the iconic When We Were Young Festival later this year, and will bring one-of-a-kind onsite experiences at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud.

The company stated that 7-Eleven's strategic move into live music marks a pivotal moment to cultivate authentic connections with fans and engage with new audiences. This collaboration marks the first time When We Were Young Festival has welcomed a naming rights partner, putting 7-Eleven at the center of fans' memorable life experiences and giving festival-goers an immersive way to connect with the brand like never before.

"Live music is where culture and connection come alive, and that's exactly where we want to be," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "By teaming up with Live Nation, we're bringing the 7-Eleven brand to the heart of unforgettable fan moments. We're eager to recreate the fun and excitement that comes with visiting a 7-Eleven store in an immersive music experience for the next generation of brand fans."