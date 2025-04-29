7-Eleven Partners With Major Music Festivals
Across all three festival activations, 7-Eleven will lean into the theme of nostalgia to create immersive and social-first brand pop-ups, reminiscent of in-store experiences:
The Governors Ball (June 6-8)
With New York as the backdrop for this festival, 7-Eleven's Slurpee Street pays homage to a vibrant New York City summer block party, complete with city lights, a stoop to relax with friends and city-inspired artwork. Designed to connect with Generation Z fans who crave both nostalgia and new experiences, this convenient stop for fans will offer free Slurpee drink samples, including a Peace Tea Slurpee drink and Fanta Zero Sugar Hibiscus Berry.
When We Were Young Presented by 7-Eleven (Oct. 18-19)
As a first for the festival, 7-Eleven will be the official presenting partner and create a quick-stop destination for attendees to refuel with the 7-Eleven Hangout activation. Fans can enjoy Slurpee drinks in a space that channels early 2000s emo energy before they head to the 7-Eleven Stage to see their favorite performers.
Rolling Loud (2026)
An amplified version of Slurpee Street will make its way to this world-renowned hip-hop festival. Embracing hip-hop's dynamic street art culture, this immersive activation provides fans with a visually rich, music-infused experience.
"7-Eleven is one of the most recognizable brands in the world—and now they're leading the way in live music," said Russell Wallach, Live Nation's global president of media and sponsorship. "From naming rights at When We Were Young to big plays at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud, 7-Eleven is showing up in ways fans will never forget."
Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation Entertainment is comprised of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.