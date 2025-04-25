7-Eleven Hits the Water for Latest 7Collection Line

The collection features a muted vintage palette with burnt oranges, washed greens and soft greys, paired with clever graphics of boats, fish and classic nautical elements. Designed for both outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers, the line includes fishing hats, graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, a tackle box and a cooler tote.

The full line can be viewed here.

7-Eleven offers one-of-a-kind collections of unique apparel and accessories on 7Collection, the chain's online merchandise shop. Past collections have included fairway fashions that blend the brand's flair with golf culture, exclusive collaborations with pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and festive holiday apparel complete with ugly sweaters.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.