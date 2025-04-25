 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Hits the Water for Latest 7Collection Line

Reel Convenience dropped April 22.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven Reel Convenience

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is casting a new merchandise line.

The latest 7Collection release, Reel Convenience, is a fashion-forward ode to retro fishing culture. It's created in collaboration with Lateral Vision, a Long Beach, Calif.-based fishing brand featured at the 2022 Bassmaster Classic that's known for blending streetwear aesthetics with outdoor functionality.  

Inspired by nostalgic Americana and the rising popularity of outdoor-inspired streetwear, the collection pairs functionality with laid-back style — perfect for those early morning bait shop runs or simply channeling off-duty angler energy, the convenience store retailer said.

The merchandise dropped on April 22. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The collection features a muted vintage palette with burnt oranges, washed greens and soft greys, paired with clever graphics of boats, fish and classic nautical elements. Designed for both outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers, the line includes fishing hats, graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, a tackle box and a cooler tote.

The full line can be viewed here.

7-Eleven offers one-of-a-kind collections of unique apparel and accessories on 7Collection, the chain's online merchandise shop. Past collections have included fairway fashions that blend the brand's flair with golf culture, exclusive collaborations with pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and festive holiday apparel complete with ugly sweaters.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds