7-Eleven & Peeps Partner on Spring Specialty Latte

IRVING, Texas — While the current state of affairs may have prompted some to forget spring has sprung, the opposite is true for 7-Eleven Inc.

The Irving-based convenience store retailer partnered with Easter-time favorite Peeps brand to introduce the Peeps Marshmallow Latte. The limited-edition hot dispensed beverage is described by 7-Eleven as "the cutest, sweetest, yellowiest, marshmallowiest latte you've ever had."

The Peeps Marshmallow Latte is a follow up to the limited-edition Peeps Slurpee that 7-Eleven introduced last month.

Now through April 30, 7NOW delivery app users can try the new Peeps Marshmallow Latte, and order from more than 3,000 other items, with free delivery using the promotion code "FREE4U" upon checkout, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Peeps brand marshmallow candies are made by Just Born Inc., a family-owned candy manufacturer.

7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.