7-Eleven Revs Up Connection to Car & Gaming Enthusiasts

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is going live a first-of-its-kind interactive challenge in the online multiplayer video game Fortnite.

Brand fans, car fanatics and gaming enthusiasts are invited to meet up virtually for the ultimate scavenger hunt across three Fortnite maps. Using clues that will be revealed on 7-Eleven's social media channels, players will be able to find 7-Eleven-branded cars across a series of custom Fortnite islands to unlock a special 7-Eleven map and virtual car meet-up.

To take part, players need to download the Fortnite game for free on any compatible gaming platform — including gaming consoles, PCs and MACs, and certain Android devices — and follow the gameplay instructions to Fortnite Creative mode. They can then follow @7eleven on Instagram and Twitter/X to uncover clues that lead to the location of the 7-Eleven-inspired cars.

Each car is hidden on a unique Fortnite map, and each holds a portion of a map code. Together, all three cars will unlock an "epic" map that will host the ultimate virtual car meet: "There Car" Island, on which players can explore the custom-built 7-Eleven store and gas station. They can also uncover a selection of Easter eggs, including a photo opportunity with 7-Eleven-branded cars to prove their attendance.

Players who share their photo from the designated spot to Twitter/X can win prizes such as a custom gaming chair, immortalized gamertag statue to live on the island, $500 in credits for use on 7NOW Delivery, and weekly fuel discounts at 7-Eleven or Speedway branded fuel locations. Users must follow and tag @7eleven and use #7ElevenSweepstakes and #ThereCar in the post.

"We are always keeping a pulse on our customers' passion points so we can show up for them in unexpected ways. We've embraced our customers' love for car culture by re-posting their car selfies, or 'carfies', on Instagram, curating a collection of car-inspired merch, and even designing our own set of wheels with Model 711," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer. "We're now going full send by transporting our customers' love for cars to the virtual realm for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience."

