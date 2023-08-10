7-Eleven Upgrades Digital Connection to Its Customers

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched a redesigned mobile app in a move aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.

"The heart of our digital connection with the customer is through the 7-Eleven app — it's a key driver that allows us to give our customers the convenience they want anytime, anywhere," said Yaqub Baiani, vice president of product management at 7-Eleven. "We're focused on making our customers' shopping experiences easier, quicker, and more personalized — both in and out of our stores."