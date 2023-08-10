7-Eleven Upgrades Digital Connection to Its Customers

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched a redesigned mobile app in a move aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.
"The heart of our digital connection with the customer is through the 7-Eleven app — it's a key driver that allows us to give our customers the convenience they want anytime, anywhere," said Yaqub Baiani, vice president of product management at 7-Eleven. "We're focused on making our customers' shopping experiences easier, quicker, and more personalized — both in and out of our stores."
The redesigned app comes six years after the convenience retail chain launched its 7Rewards loyalty program through the 7-Eleven mobile app. Updated features in the refreshed app include:
- Simplified login and registration: makes it easier for on-the-go customers to access the app.
- Improved in-app shopping and delivery experience: customers can browse through a vast catalog of items and make their selection with a few taps.
- New discovery experience: includes quick access to fuel loyalty, carwash experiences among other features.
- Onboarding and homepage improvements: an intuitive user interface makes navigation smooth and effortless.
- Centralized deals and rewards: exclusive deals and discounts for loyalty members are front and center.
- Seamless user interface: new design aesthetic and animations covers more than 500 screens across the app end to end.
[Read more: Convenience Store News' 2019 Technology Leader of the Year Is...]
"It was paramount that we focused our efforts towards simplifying the core technical components of the customer experience in the app — including purchasing, payment and rewards," said Ranga Mohan, vice president of engineering at 7-Eleven. "By improving these elements we've allowed the customer to have even more of a frictionless checkout experience regardless of where they're shopping with us — in-store or at home via 7NOW Delivery."
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.