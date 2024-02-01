7-Eleven Rolls Out Game Day Deals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping football fans prepare for the grand finale of the season with multiple special offers.

From Feb. 9-11, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores will offer deals on fan-favorite items and game day must-haves like pizza and chicken wings.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Innovates to Redefine the Shopper Experience]

Promotional deals include:

One large pizza and 10 wings for $14 — In-store customers and those who place orders for delivery can get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza plus 10 bone-in wings.

Free pizza through 7NOW Gold Pass — On Super Bowl Sunday only, Gold Pass subscribers to the 7NOW delivery service can get three free pizzas for delivery or pickup, with a limit of one order per subscriber. The 7NOW Gold Pass allows customers to have their delivery fee waived when they order from a selection of more than 3,000 7-Eleven products.

$15 off 7NOW orders above $30 — This offer is available for delivery or pickup, limit one per customer.

$5 pizza — Any flavor pizza is available for just $5 only via 7NOW Delivery.

Five for $5 bone-in wings — Only available via 7NOW Delivery, customers can get five Spicy Breaded, BBQ, Roasted or Buffalo bone-in wings for just $5.

Customers can also add refreshments like Slurpee drinks, coffee to make sure they stay alert for the whole game, or the CELSIUS Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade flavor, available exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

"This match-up is more than a game; it's a cultural phenomenon, but as iconic as the Big Game is, pizza and wings are the real MVPs," said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a die-hard fan or just in it for the snacks, pizza and wings are the perfect teammates, and 7-Eleven is proud to be a part of the game day memories made."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 15,000 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.