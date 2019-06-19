7-Eleven Seeks to Power Up Energy Drink Segment With New Private Label Brand

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is entering the fast-growing performance energy drink segment with its own private brand label, Quake.

Combining the best of energy, sports and performance drinks into one, each Quake energy drink contains electrolytes, creatine, COQ10 and branded-chain amino acids, reported Yahoo! Finance.

Quake comes in four flavors: Original, Orange Fusion, Tropical Lemon and Berry Blast. All are sugar-free and contain no artificial flavors.

"Understanding the needs of our customer is critical to the success of our private brands program," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "Customers were telling us they want an energy drink that provides more benefits than the traditional energy drink brands offer today. Our new brand, Quake, was developed based on customer feedback and incorporates the highest quality and right mix of ingredients that make it unique in the energy space.

"Our product tested higher than traditional brands in flavor and overall preference. Based on those results we knew we hit the mark with Quake," he added.

The suggested retail price for one 16-ounce Quake is $2.49, with a limited-time buy one get one free introductory price.

"Americans are still busy and on the run — to work, to the gym or just trying to keep all the balls in the air," Cogil added. "As long as that's the case, energy drink sales will continue to be strong in the U.S. 7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage retailers, and by listening to our customers and keeping ahead of the latest trends we continue to lead in energy sales."

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.