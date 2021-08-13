7-Eleven Serves Up Mini-Vacations With Limited-Time Beverages

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is sending customers' taste buds on mini-vacations through two limited-time hot beverages: coconut coffee and s'mores hot cocoa.

Coconut coffee has become a seasonal summertime favorite at 7-Eleven stores, as it brings a taste of the tropics to a freshly brewed morning wake-up call or an all-day treat, the company said. The sweet, creamy, coconutty flavored brew is made with 100 percent Arabica beans and offers up toasty, light-roasted notes.

Those in search of a mountaintop beverage experience can indulge in s'mores hot cocoa, which features a blend of rich hot chocolate, sweet vanilla, marshmallow and golden graham flavors.

"As we near the end of summer, we know that many Americans are hoping to squeeze in a last minute, well-deserved vacation after a year spent close to home," said 7‑Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Jacob Barnes. "And whether you're taking a long-awaited road trip or stay-cationing at home, there's always a nearby 7‑Eleven store with fresh coffee brewing, hot cocoa simmering, and hundreds of other drinks, eats, and treats available 24/7."

The limited-time beverages have unique and quality flavors but at the same price as any other 7-Eleven hot beverage. They come in a new, fresh cup designed to reflect the convenience retailer's status as the OG To-Go Since 1964 coffee destination, the company stated.

Flavored creamers, syrups, sweeteners and toppings can be added at no extra cost.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.