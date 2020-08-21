7-Eleven Spices Up Its In-Store Offerings

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. customers can satisfy their pumpkin craving earlier this year.The convenience store retailer is serving up pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin-flavored coffee at participating stores as soon as Sept. 2.

Moving from the coffee bar, the retailer is also adding pumpkin spice sandwich cookies, cream cheese filled pumpkin spice muffins, take-home pumpkin coffee to brew at home, 7-Select pumpkin cheesecake snack pies, Gummi pumpkin candies and a Halloween chocolate bar with red caramel, dark chocolate brownie and pumpkin spice to its shelves next month.

The 7‑Eleven pumpkin spice latte blends warm, autumn spices including cinnamon, ginger, anise and clove with creamy pumpkin flavor. Coffee customers can also create a personalized pumpkin spice beverage. A pump or two of chocolate sauce found on the hot beverage bar makes it a mocha, and International Delight pumpkin spice creamer adds more pumpkin and spice to any hot beverage, the c-store retailer pointed out.

All creamers, sweeteners, flavored syrups and toppings are available on the 7‑Eleven hot beverage bar at no extra charge.

"Pumpkin Spice is easily our most successful flavored hot beverage, and we didn't want to make our coffee customers wait any longer — especially in 2020. People really need some feel-good moments right now and our rich Pumpkin Spice provides just that," said Jacob Barnes, 7‑Eleven senior product director for proprietary beverages.

"With 7‑Eleven's value pricing on beverages, pumpkin spice-lovers can enjoy three cups — morning, noon and night — for about the same price they'd pay for just one latte at a coffeehouse or restaurant. Add a fresh-made apple fritter to your favorite pumpkin drink for just a dollar more. That's a rich way to start any morning," he added.

In addition to pumpkin spice, 7-Eleven is unveiling a new proprietary recipe for its apple fritters in time for fall. The new apple fritter — which uses yeast doughnut mix as a base, cinnamon-forward filling, sweet glaze and apples — will be available for $1 from Sept. 2 to Nov. 3.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.