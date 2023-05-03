7-Eleven Rolls Out Cinco de Mayo Offer for Loyalty Members

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a mini but mighty deal for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members.

Available in-store at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations now through May 5, loyalty members can purchase 10 mini tacos for $2. The crispy and crunchy tacos come with a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas.

The Cinco de Mayo promotion is the latest offer from 7-Eleven. In February, the convenience store retailer celebrated two major pizza promotions: one on Feb. 9 for National Pizza Day and the other for the most popular game day of the year, the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 9, 7-Eleven and Stripes served up a deal for 7Rewards members, who could purchase a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7 via pick-up or delivery through the 7NOW app.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Scares Up Pizza Promo for Halloween]

Then, in honor of the National Football League’s championship game on Feb. 12, the convenience retailer gave away one free large pizza to customers who ordered specifically through 7NOW.

7-Eleven also celebrated the kickoff of Slurpee season with Bring Your Own Cup Day on April 29 at participating locations. As part of the semi-annual tradition, customers were encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for $1.99.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.