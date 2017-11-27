7-Eleven Targets On-the-Go Females With Cosmetics Line

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has entered the beauty business with the unveiling of its cosmetic line, Simply Me Beauty.

Created to appeal to millennial women, the assortment of 40 items is designed to meet the needs of any female consumer, according to the convenience retailer.

The well-rounded collection of cosmetics and cosmetic accessories for face, eyes and lips includes offerings for day or night use, different complexion types and skin tones. All items are priced between $3 and $5.

"The beauty industry has seen dramatic growth of cost-conscious cosmetics in the marketplace because millennial women are looking for a variety of colors at affordable prices," said Lindsay Robertson, 7-Eleven product development category manager. "They like to buy and try, and our goal when developing the Simply Me Beauty line was to create a line of makeup that had a quality look and feel without a high price barrier."

According to 7-Eleven, beauty products has grown to a $46-billion industry that is expected to increase by 12 percent by 2020. Makeup accounts for 17 percent of the cosmetic market — another number that is expected to continue to grow.

Drug stores and supermarkets have 30 percent of the market, and 7-Eleven plans to gain market share with its own line.

Items in the special freestanding "Gorgeous on the Go" display include: eyeshadow palettes, blushers, highlighter, bronzer, BB foundation creams, Hi-Def concealers, volumizing mascara, eyebrow powder and wax, eyeliner, lip gloss and crayons, cream lipsticks, translucent powder compact, faux eyelashes, assorted makeup brushes, blender sponge, eye makeup remover, nail buffer and nail polish remover.

"Convenience isn't always just about a quick stop for something to eat and drink," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising. "7-Eleven tries to offer our customers solutions for lots of different needs. We believe that for many, this top quality line of cosmetics and cosmetic accessories can become regular purchases in addition to fill-in stops."

7-Eleven is supporting the launch with a social media program during the holiday shopping season.

"Much of the time, makeup items like lip and eye colors are spur-of-the-moment, impulse buys," said Joy Pico, 7-Eleven category manager. "If the price is right, that makes it easier to justify. For a millennial working woman wanting to refresh her makeup while grabbing lunch at 7-Eleven stores, Simply Me Beauty is a welcomed offering and is priced just right for her. "

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.