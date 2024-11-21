7-Eleven Teams Up With Online Lottery Platform

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. tapped Jackpot.com to serve as the convenience store chain's official lottery courier service.

As part of the collaboration, 7-Eleven customers in Ohio and Massachusetts will be able to sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website.

The program will initially launch in 600-plus 7-Eleven and Speedway stores in Ohio and Massachusetts, with a special launch promotion that gives 7-Eleven customers a free lottery ticket on their first deposit by using promo code "7Eleven."

"We're thrilled to work with 7-Eleven, the leading retailer of lottery tickets in the country," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and cofounder of Jackpot.com. "Leveraging our technology and innovation, we can provide additional convenience for their customers, while adding an additional source of revenue. A true win-win relationship for all."