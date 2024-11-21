 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Teams Up With Online Lottery Platform

Ohio and Massachusetts customers can sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven & Jackpot.com teaser

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. tapped Jackpot.com to serve as the convenience store chain's official lottery courier service.

As part of the collaboration, 7-Eleven customers in Ohio and Massachusetts will be able to sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website. 

The program will initially launch in 600-plus 7-Eleven and Speedway stores in Ohio and Massachusetts, with a special launch promotion that gives 7-Eleven customers a free lottery ticket on their first deposit by using promo code "7Eleven."

"We're thrilled to work with 7-Eleven, the leading retailer of lottery tickets in the country," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and cofounder of Jackpot.com. "Leveraging our technology and innovation, we can provide additional convenience for their customers, while adding an additional source of revenue. A true win-win relationship for all."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Massachusetts Legislation Levels Competitive Playing Field for Lottery Sales]

With a presence in Ohio — the nation's seventh-largest lottery market — and Massachusetts — whose state lottery produced $1.2 billion in net profit for the Commonwealth during the 2024 fiscal year — Jackpot.com's collaboration with 7-Eleven represents an added layer of accessibility for players.

The Jackpot.com Lottery App is available on the iOS and Android App Stores.

San Francisco-based Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the United States.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds