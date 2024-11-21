7-Eleven Teams Up With Online Lottery Platform
With a presence in Ohio — the nation's seventh-largest lottery market — and Massachusetts — whose state lottery produced $1.2 billion in net profit for the Commonwealth during the 2024 fiscal year — Jackpot.com's collaboration with 7-Eleven represents an added layer of accessibility for players.
The Jackpot.com Lottery App is available on the iOS and Android App Stores.
San Francisco-based Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the United States.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.