7-Eleven Teams Up With ZOA Energy for Exclusive Flavor

Cofounded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ZOA Energy drinks are intended to provide immune system support from electrolytes, B and C vitamins, and BCAAs, as well as an energy boost from caffeine derived from green tea and green coffee beans.

"We're bringing big flavor and major Big Dwayne Energy to 7-Eleven stores nationwide along with this exclusive new flavor," said Johnson. "Our collaboration with 7-Eleven will make ZOA Energy products more readily available than ever. We can’t wait to bring that kind of energy to our ZOA Warrior community and help them crush their everyday goals."

To celebrate the debut of ZOA Energy Mango Splash, customers can visit ZOA Energy's website now through April 30 to enter for a chance to win a custom ZOA Energy Ford F-150 Raptor with a bed full of ZOA Mango Splash and a 7-Eleven gas gift card.

"We love working with vendors like ZOA to create new and innovative items to excite our customers," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at 7-Eleven. "Knowing that most trips to our stores include a beverage purchase, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to get in on the ZOA craze that is sweeping the nation."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.