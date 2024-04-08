7-Eleven Kicks Off Yearlong Celebration of Coffee-to-Go Offer

7-Eleven will also be inviting all of its customers to join in on a yearlong celebration of all things coffee, including a new creative campaign, a new cup design commemorating the 60th anniversary and exclusive coffee blends intended to tap into the nostalgia of flavors past.

"Since the introduction of our iconic to-go coffee cup six decades ago, 7-Eleven has provided customers with hot, fresh coffee around the clock," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "As we celebrate this anniversary, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal coffee customers who have made us a part of their daily routine over all these years — as well as the baristas who fuel us daily. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and communities for many years to come."

In 1964, 7-Eleven began selling coffee by the cup, a move that, according to the company, revolutionized both the brand and the greater coffee industry by introducing the concept of coffee to-go cups to customers nationwide.

Over the years, 7-Eleven has expanded its coffee offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and industry trends, such as specialty coffee. The brand most recently unveiled its first flavored cold brews and self-service coffee stations.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.