7-Eleven Turns National Hot Dog Day Into Monthlong Celebration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is inviting Americans to "Seize the Dog" on National Hot Dog Day and offering its quarter-pound Big Bite 100 percent beef hot dog for just $1 at participating convenience stores on July 21.

The celebration will continue through the end of July, National Hot Dog Month, allowing customers to take advantage of the limited-time $1 dog deal through July 31.

The special offer comes as Slurpee fans can still redeem a coupon for a free small Slurpee until the end of July in honor of the retailer's 94th birthday, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Additionally, small Slurpees are still on sale for $1 all summer long.

"7‑Eleven's Big Bite hot dogs and Slurpee drinks are American icons, and while they're enjoyed year-round, summertime is their time to shine, with millions stopping by to grab a Big Bite hot dog and a Slurpee on their way to the lake, pool, home from a game or just to satisfy a craving," said Robin Murphy, fresh food product director. "Two dollars for a Big Bite and a small Slurpee is a doggone good deal, and we invite hot dog and Slurpee drink lovers alike to celebrate all month long."

Customers can top their Big Bite hot dogs with a wide variety of free condiments and toppings, including hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo as well as classics like ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles, mayonnaise and sauerkraut. Selections vary by store.

July was designated National Hot Dog Month in 1957 to celebrate the All-American wiener and bun. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established the third Wednesday in July as National Hot Dog Day to coincide with the annual hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill, sponsored by the North American Meat Institute, parent organization to the council.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.