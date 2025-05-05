 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Turns Up the Volume for New Dispensed Beverage Collaborations

In partnership with Green Day, new options hit the retailer's Slurpee and coffee programs.
Melissa Kress
A female 7-Eleven customer drinking a Kerplunk Kandy Grape Slurpee
Kerplunk Kandy Grape is available for a limited time.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. continues to innovate its dispensed offering. 

The convenience store retailer is teaming up with Green Day and Punk Bunny to unveil an exclusive Slurpee drink flavor: Kerplunk Kandy Grape. The flavor is an ode the band's 1992 album "Kerplunk!" and "mashes up cotton candy sweetness with juicy grape vibes," according to 7-Eleven. 

The new flavor is available now for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

Additionally, 7-Eleven and Green Day are rolling out three exclusive Punk Bunny coffee varieties at participating stores. They are Mike Dirnt's Turn Up the Bass Medium Roast, Punk Bunny Cold Brew Caramel Latte and Chocolate Almond Specialty Latte.

A customer pouring a cup of Punk Bunny Coffee
7-Eleven first collaborated with Punk Bunny Coffee in 2024.

The pairing follows 7-Eleven's 2024 collaboration with Green Day's coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee — which coincided with the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups and the 30th anniversary of Green Day's breakout album.

"Our first launch with Green Day and Punk Bunny was so exciting for customers because they loved seeing music and coffee culture collide in such a unique way," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Now, we're channeling that same punk spirit into our iconic Slurpee drink. Kerplunk Kandy Grape is rooted in the band's story, and we can't wait for fans to experience this one-of-a-kind flavor."

To commemorate the new Slurpee drink flavor, fans can score limited-edition collectible cups, along with custom straws featuring built-in Bluetooth speakers. Each collectible cup features a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist specially crafted by Green Day.

"I have great memories of getting Slurpee drinks with my friends. It's always perfect on a good day or even a bad one. Being able to create our own custom Punk Bunny flavor and bring it to everyone across the country has been an amazing moment," said Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

