7-Eleven Unveils New Menu Items & Deals

The taquitos will be available for a limited time at two taquitos for $3, while the new 7-Select options will be available at just $2.50 for any two, 23.9-ounce bottles.

In addition to their food options this month, 7-Eleven, in partnership with identity network company ID.me, are rolling out a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. All customers who qualify using ID.me can receive a 5-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel, and all students can receive a 3 cent fuel discount, while 7Rewards members can stack the everyday discount with additional deals in the app.

Customers also looking to stock up on other Fourth of July essentials like firewood, ice and propane, can get them delivered directly from stores to their door via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.