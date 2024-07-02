 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Unveils New Menu Items & Deals

The convenience retailer will be offering chicken nuggets as part of its hot food menu for the first time.
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is introducing a range of new hot menu items and beverages ideal just in time for the holiday weekend, new breakfast options and flavor varieties of fan-favorite bites. 

New food and beverage additions on the menu at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are: 

  • Chicken nuggets, a first-time offering for the retailer. The nuggets include a choice of ranch, spicy buffalo or BBQ dipping sauces.
  • The Breakfast Skillet Taquito, packed with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bell peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese.
  • The Philly Cheesesteak Taquito, consisting of steak strips, beef crumbles, caramelized onions, roasted peppers and cheddar cheese. 
  • The Personal Breakfast Pizza, another first-time offering, is a five-inch personal pizza featuring a biscuit crust topped with gravy, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The pizza will be available for delivery via 7NOW Delivery.
  • 7-Select Zero Sugar Juice and Tea, which offer three flavor choices: Sweet Tea, Kiwi Strawberry and Fruit Punch. 
The taquitos will be available for a limited time at two taquitos for $3, while the new 7-Select options will be available at just $2.50 for any two, 23.9-ounce bottles. 

In addition to their food options this month, 7-Eleven, in partnership with identity network company ID.me, are rolling out a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. All customers who qualify using ID.me can receive a 5-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel, and all students can receive a 3 cent fuel discount, while 7Rewards members can stack the everyday discount with additional deals in the app.

Customers also looking to stock up on other Fourth of July essentials like firewood, ice and propane, can get them delivered directly from stores to their door via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

