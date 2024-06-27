 Skip to main content

Slurpee Day Returns to 7-Eleven C-store Network

Rewards members will get extra treats on July 11, including the chance to win free snacks or beverages for a year.
Amanda Koprowski
IRVING, Texas — As part of its 97th birthday celebration on Thursday, July 11, 7-Eleven Inc., will once again bring back its annual Slurpee Day

On Slurpee Day, any customer who visits a participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store will receive one free small Slurpee drink in any flavor, whether it's a limited-time offering or a year-round classic such as Cherry or Coca-Cola.

This year, 7-Eleven will also offer its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the chance to enter to win free drinks and snacks for a whole year by purchasing participating products, like Celsius energy drinks.

To help kick off the event, the c-store operator will release a special-edition Slurpee drink cup in conjunction with its longtime charity partner, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and designed by the latter's National Champion, Nolan. Customers can also support the hospital network by donating to the company's in-store fundraising campaign.

"Slurpee Day is our annual celebration of 7-Eleven's birthday and our iconic frozen drink; it's a day of joy, community and good old-fashioned summer fun," Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We are thrilled to share the nostalgia and create new memories with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and our customers who cherish this tradition so dearly."

As a loyalty program bonus, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who scan their rewards information on Slurpee Day will get a coupon for an additional free small Slurpee drink which can be redeemed before July 31. 

To tie into its store celebrations, 7-Eleven has released a limited-time Birthday Collection capsule via its 7Collection online merchandise shop. The capsule features a variety of custom merch and party supplies.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

