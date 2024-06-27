Slurpee Day Returns to 7-Eleven C-store Network
To help kick off the event, the c-store operator will release a special-edition Slurpee drink cup in conjunction with its longtime charity partner, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and designed by the latter's National Champion, Nolan. Customers can also support the hospital network by donating to the company's in-store fundraising campaign.
"Slurpee Day is our annual celebration of 7-Eleven's birthday and our iconic frozen drink; it's a day of joy, community and good old-fashioned summer fun," Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We are thrilled to share the nostalgia and create new memories with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and our customers who cherish this tradition so dearly."
As a loyalty program bonus, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who scan their rewards information on Slurpee Day will get a coupon for an additional free small Slurpee drink which can be redeemed before July 31.
To tie into its store celebrations, 7-Eleven has released a limited-time Birthday Collection capsule via its 7Collection online merchandise shop. The capsule features a variety of custom merch and party supplies.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.