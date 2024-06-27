Slurpee Day Returns to 7-Eleven C-store Network

IRVING, Texas — As part of its 97th birthday celebration on Thursday, July 11, 7-Eleven Inc., will once again bring back its annual Slurpee Day.

On Slurpee Day, any customer who visits a participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store will receive one free small Slurpee drink in any flavor, whether it's a limited-time offering or a year-round classic such as Cherry or Coca-Cola.

This year, 7-Eleven will also offer its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the chance to enter to win free drinks and snacks for a whole year by purchasing participating products, like Celsius energy drinks.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Teams Up With Mtn Dew for Exclusive Offerings]