7-Eleven Unveils Slurpee Flavor for Space Flight

IRVING, Texas — Slurpee fans have spoken and the flavor of 7-Eleven Inc.'s iconic frozen dispensed beverage making its galactic debut is Coca-Cola.

On Aug. 10, Slurpee will rocket out of Earth's atmosphere — weather permitting — on a private space flight commissioned by the convenience store retailer in honor of its 94th birthday.

Straight from mission control, also known as a 7-Eleven c-store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the United States, the Coca-Cola Slurpee will blast off in its commemorative cup to make the historic trip to the stars.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, in order to determine which Slurpee flavor would be making its galactic debut, 7-Eleven added up the total of all the Slurpee flavors ordered by customers through the end of July via 7-Eleven Delivery in the 7-Eleven app. The most popular choice would be sent to outer space.

Flavors to choose from included Cosmic Coca-Cola or Cherry, Big Bang Blue Raspberry, Planetary Peach Perfect, or Galactic vitaminwater Zero Sugar Gutsy.

"We're celebrating all things summer, Slurpee drinks and skateboarding during Brainfreeze SZN at 7-Eleven… Some would say we're reaching for the stars," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "In the spirit of Taking it to Eleven for our birthday month, we're delivering our beloved Slurpee to space and bringing our customers along for the journey — after all, what is more far out than outer space?"

With each 7-Eleven Delivery order through the month of July, Slurpee fans could enter for a chance to win an exclusive commemorative cup as a "Slurpee in Space" memento after the cups land back on earth. Every order equaled one entry.

Slurpee's galactic journey can be followed through 7-Eleven and Slurpee's social media accounts.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.