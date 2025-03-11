 Skip to main content

7-Eleven's Iconic Offering Joins T-Mobile Tuesday

T-Mobile and Metro customers can claim a free any-size Slurpee each month.
Danielle Romano
IRVING, Texas — Slurpee drinks are enjoyed every day, and now 7-Eleven Inc. is giving T-Mobile and Metro customers the chance to get a taste of the action.

T-Mobile and Metro customers can claim a free Slurpee of any size each month via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app or Metro app. The promotion kicked off March 4. 

The mobile carrier introduced T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016 as a way to flip the script on customer appreciation and loyalty programs, and turning it into a weekly celebration of free swag, exclusive perks and more just to say "thank you" to customers, the company stated. Now, 450 Tuesdays and 1.2 billion giveaways later, customers have racked up more than 500 million dining deals, 74 million pizza perks and 56 million discounted movie tickets.

In addition to T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers receive Magenta Status from day one, including:

  • VIP perks like access to an entertainment streaming bundle with Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu that the company will pay for, plus free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, exclusive benefits and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data abroad, and discounts on concert and festival tickets.
  • Metro customers can save with prepaid benefits, including weekly deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Amazon Prime membership on the company (valued at $14.99 per month) with Metro Flex Plus.
  • Additionally, customers have access to wireless with the nation's largest and fastest 5G network.

More information about T-Mobile Tuesdays is available here.

Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

