7-Eleven's Iconic Offering Joins T-Mobile Tuesday
T-Mobile and Metro customers can claim a free any-size Slurpee each month.
In addition to T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers receive Magenta Status from day one, including:
- VIP perks like access to an entertainment streaming bundle with Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu that the company will pay for, plus free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, exclusive benefits and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data abroad, and discounts on concert and festival tickets.
- Metro customers can save with prepaid benefits, including weekly deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Amazon Prime membership on the company (valued at $14.99 per month) with Metro Flex Plus.
- Additionally, customers have access to wireless with the nation's largest and fastest 5G network.
Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.