7-Eleven's Iconic Offering Joins T-Mobile Tuesday

IRVING, Texas — Slurpee drinks are enjoyed every day, and now 7-Eleven Inc. is giving T-Mobile and Metro customers the chance to get a taste of the action.

T-Mobile and Metro customers can claim a free Slurpee of any size each month via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app or Metro app. The promotion kicked off March 4.

The mobile carrier introduced T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016 as a way to flip the script on customer appreciation and loyalty programs, and turning it into a weekly celebration of free swag, exclusive perks and more just to say "thank you" to customers, the company stated. Now, 450 Tuesdays and 1.2 billion giveaways later, customers have racked up more than 500 million dining deals, 74 million pizza perks and 56 million discounted movie tickets.