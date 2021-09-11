7-Eleven's New Superfan Influencer Team Begins to Take Shape

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has officially drafted the first three members into its 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team following the Fuel Your Fandom social media contest.

The first three members include Chaney Belle, Hannah Curtice and Sharon LaRose, who will attend an influencer training camp, receive a monthly stipend to try the latest 7-Eleven products, and co-create content with convenience operator throughout 2022. They also received a $11,000 cash prize.

The 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team is led by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and sportscaster Erin Andrews.

The convenience store retailer has one additional spot on the Superfan Influencer Team reserved exclusively for a U.S. Military Veteran or active reserve member. Veterans who love 7-Eleven are invited to apply for the opportunity to co-create content with the retailer, plus receive access to all other Superfan Influencer Team benefits.

Those interested can fill out the application at 7-Eleven.com now through Nov. 30. The exclusive U.S. Military Veteran selection will be announced at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.