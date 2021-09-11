7-Eleven's New Superfan Influencer Team Begins to Take Shape
"We're thrilled to welcome Chaney, Hannah and Sharon to our Superfan Influencer Team and were so impressed by their creative 7-Eleven content," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. "We are also honored to have a spot reserved on the team for a U.S. Military Veteran. At 7-Eleven we recognize and value the sacrifice our nation's veterans have made for our country and look forward to having them join our team."
7-Eleven and football fans alike can still enter for a chance to join the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team via the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes. Through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods, Tostitos, Monster, Lay's, Nerds, Chex Mix, Pepsi, Famous Amos, 7-Eleven coffee, Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp drinks, and other specially marked products.
To earn an extra 20 entries into the sweepstakes, pizza lovers can order two different Gameday Bundles inspired by Andrews and Prescott via the 7NOW delivery app. Fans can snack like Erin and order any large pizza and 16 boneless wings or fuel up like Dak with any large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks — each for just $10.
Official rules for the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes are available here.
Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.