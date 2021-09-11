Advertisement
7-Eleven's New Superfan Influencer Team Begins to Take Shape

The first three members will attend an influencer training camp, receive a monthly stipend to try the latest 7-Eleven products, and co-create content.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has officially drafted the first three members into its 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team following the Fuel Your Fandom social media contest.

The first three members include Chaney Belle, Hannah Curtice and Sharon LaRose, who will attend an influencer training camp, receive a monthly stipend to try the latest 7-Eleven products, and co-create content with convenience operator throughout 2022. They also received a $11,000 cash prize.

The 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team is led by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and sportscaster Erin Andrews.

The convenience store retailer has one additional spot on the Superfan Influencer Team reserved exclusively for a U.S. Military Veteran or active reserve member. Veterans who love 7-Eleven are invited to apply for the opportunity to co-create content with the retailer, plus receive access to all other Superfan Influencer Team benefits.

Those interested can fill out the application at 7-Eleven.com now through Nov. 30. The exclusive U.S. Military Veteran selection will be announced at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chaney, Hannah and Sharon to our Superfan Influencer Team and were so impressed by their creative 7-Eleven content," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. "We are also honored to have a spot reserved on the team for a U.S. Military Veteran. At 7-Eleven we recognize and value the sacrifice our nation's veterans have made for our country and look forward to having them join our team."

7-Eleven and football fans alike can still enter for a chance to join the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team via the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes. Through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods, Tostitos, Monster, Lay's, Nerds, Chex Mix, Pepsi, Famous Amos, 7-Eleven coffee, Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp drinks, and other specially marked products.

To earn an extra 20 entries into the sweepstakes, pizza lovers can order two different Gameday Bundles inspired by Andrews and Prescott via the 7NOW delivery app. Fans can snack like Erin and order any large pizza and 16 boneless wings or fuel up like Dak with any large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks each for just $10.

Official rules for the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes are available here.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.