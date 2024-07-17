Acosta Group Completes Crossmark Acquisition

"We are thrilled to welcome Crossmark and Product Connections to our industry-leading collective," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Acosta Group, who will continue in his leadership role for the organization. "This acquisition strengthens our talent and expands our solutions, further enhancing our ability to drive profitable growth for brands and retailers by connecting them with consumers wherever they shop."

In addition to its physical growth, Acosta stated it will benefit from the acquisition in multiple ways, including:

Amplified reach and solutions across different categories and geographies, including extended expertise and coverage from Crossmark in the grocery, club, value, convenience, health and beauty care, and Canadian channels.

Elevated client service and broadened access to cross-agency tools, technology, data, insights, digital commerce capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Access to one of the largest retail execution teams globally.

Cultivation of a diverse and talented workforce with greater access to learning, development and recognition and rewards programs.

"Acosta Group is proud of our ongoing transformation, highlighted by the strategic investments we are making to become the industry's foremost end-to-end sales and marketing agency collective," said Wynne. "We are a financially strong, profitably growing business committed to delivering the most complete set of capabilities to our clients and customers."

Acosta Group is a collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies, empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. In addition to Crossmark and Product Connections, the group includes Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic and Premium Retail Services.