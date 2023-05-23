ACT 2000 Cooling Tote

Phononic introduces the Actively-Cooled Tote (ACT) 2000, its next generation cooler and freezer. A sustainable solution for grocery's end-to-end cold chain fulfillment needs, the ACT 2000 features a proprietary thermoelectric-based cooling platform that eliminates toxic refrigerants and environmentally destructive hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Available in both refrigerator and freezer versions for retail and automation environments, the ACT 2000 includes accessories, IoT data connectivity and turn-key installation, along with updated features such as a lightweight and ergonomically friendly design for ease of handling and 33 percent more storage capacity than its predecessors.