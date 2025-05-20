FULFIL Nutrition introduces three protein innovations: Protein Bites for poppable, power-rich snacking; a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese's peanut butter; and the FULFIL BIGGEST Bar, which is 15 grams more than the brand's original 40-gram protein bar. The Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar is available in both 40-gram and 55-gram sizes. The FULFIL BIGGEST Bar also comes in Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Caramel flavors. These same flavors are featured in the Protein Bites, which contain seven bites per pouch and are packed with 16 grams of protein.