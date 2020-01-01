New from Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems), the new ADD Energy E360 brings ADD Energy E3 into a web-based application with a completely new user interface designed to simplify the lives of ADD clients. The E360 user interface remains consistent with the familiar E3 concept, but allows users to make changes to meet their specific needs. Clients can prioritize the tools and options they need most and declutter the screen by removing unneeded features. They can also adjust font size and themes, and customize the look and feel of the interface. E360 takes advantage of the fastest and most advanced technology so that users can access data anytime and anywhere via Windows PC, Mac, tablet or phone.