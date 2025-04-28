For the first time, Capri Sun is now available in resealable bottles. The juice brand, known for its iconic pouches, introduces 12-ounce bottles — the equivalent of two pouches — in the brand's most popular flavors: Fruit Punch, Pacific Cooler and Strawberry Kiwi. Made with all-natural ingredients, no artificial dyes and no artificial sweeteners, the new format offers a convenient way for Capri Sun fans of all ages to enjoy the same iconic taste on the go, and is a reflection of the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's families. With this move, Capri Sun will enter new retail categories such as convenience stores.