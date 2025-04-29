Organic Valley extended its product line into oat-based creamers with the launch of its first-ever organic, oat-based product line. Organic Valley Oat Creamers are made with oats sourced directly from U.S. organic family farms and come in four crave-worthy flavors: vanilla, caramel, oatmeal cookie and cinnamon spice. With 30 calories per serving, the dairy-free, nut-free and lactose-free oat creamers from Organic Valley are crafted for coffee and tea lovers who crave a smooth, creamy texture that froths perfectly for lattes, cappuccinos or their favorite cup of joe, according to the company.