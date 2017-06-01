ADD Systems Nutrition & Ingredient Labeling

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announces a nutrition and ingredient labeling enhancement to its ADD eStore software. With this enhancement, eStore now makes meeting the Food & Drug Administration labeling requirements easier for convenience store foodservice retailers, before the rules even go into effect. ADD eStore leverages its own recipe-building component to keep track of all ingredients included in the creation of foodservice items. From there, eStore can create all of the appropriate labels and barcodes necessary to properly display the required information.