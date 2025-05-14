Aimed at delivering a new twist on drinking experiences for consumers aged 21-plus, Simply Spiked Bold is a line of spiked lemonades and limeades with a bolder flavor and 8% ABV. Available in two fan-favorite varieties, Signature Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, these beverages feature the same taste and 5% real fruit juice squeezed and then concentrated that drinkers have come to know from Simply Spiked, but with a higher ABV. Simply Spiked Bold is now available in convenience stores nationwide in single-serve cans, with 24-ounce and 16-ounce cans available in select states.