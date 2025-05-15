How do you know your in-store pricing is truly optimized? Is your Pricebook pricing tiers shaped by intelligent analysis of billions of data?

By relying on intuition, you are likely leaving 20% of In-Store Profit unrealized.

PriceEasy offers an all-in-one pricing platform powered by AI trained on over 50 billion transactions and trillions of external data points. It understands customer behavior inside and out—across demographics, weather, events, income levels, and shopper journeys. The result is a smarter, faster, and significantly more profitable way to price in-store.

With PriceEasy, you:

Build Optimal Price Zone powered by AI trained on trillions of data

Automate pricing across thousands of SKUs

Simulate margin impact before pushing changes

Understand the interplay between fuel and in-store—see when one drives the other

Access reliable competitor pricing intelligence for in-store products

React in real-time to demand shifts and competitor moves

From convenience to fuel, PriceEasy helps retailers price intelligently, competitively, and profitably—across every category, at every location.