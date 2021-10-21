After Promising Pilot, Wawa Rolling Out Self-Checkout Kiosks

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is preparing to roll out self-checkout kiosks across more locations following a successful pilot of the technology.

The operator installed the kiosks at 61 locations — including the Philadelphia region — and continues to roll them out in more c-stores, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A number of Wawa locations across New Jersey have also recently debuted self-checkout, including sites in Barrington, Marlton and Lakewood, according to NJ.com.

Spokesperson Lori Bruce said Wawa found that during the pilot that the kiosks moved customers through stores faster and enabled the retailer to offer a more socially distanced checkout option during the pandemic.

Going forward, all new stores will open with self-checkout as an option.

"It is always our goal to adapt to changing customer demands, market trends, and because of that, we test new programs often to further improve our offering," Bruce said. "We have seen positive customer reaction to the self-checkout test, and we are now in the process of reviewing and refining our processes and plan to continue to add it as an option to more stores."

Self-checkout is one of several new initiatives Wawa has rolled out, including delivery, curbside pickup and online ordering. The retailer also opened its first drive-thru only c-store.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 850 stores across six states.