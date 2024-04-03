AI-Powered Convenience Store to Roll Out Autonomous Kitchens

Re-Up, which recently held a grand opening for its first location in Melbourne, Fla., plans to leverage Nala Robotics' advanced artificial intelligence technology to enhance its foodservice offerings, enabling customers to enjoy freshly prepared, fully customizable fried chicken, French fries and other menu items on demand, quickly, easily and without human intervention.

Nala Robotics' AI-enabled virtual kitchens are equipped with advanced sensors, precision cooking mechanisms, and machine learning algorithms, allowing its robotic chefs to autonomously prepare a wide range of menu items with unparalleled consistency and efficiency, the company said.

"As the c-store for the new generation - offering clean and healthy alternatives to the traditional convenience retail experience, we are thrilled to partner with Nala Robotics," said Michael Salafia, founder and managing director of Re-Up. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are able to provide our customers with convenient, personalized, and safe shopping and dining experiences. We believe this groundbreaking concept will revolutionize the way people shop and fuel up."

Along with on-premises ordering via multi-modal kiosk, restaurants can create virtual storefronts for transactions via website or online food ordering and delivery platforms. The integration of The Wingman into Re-Up's convenience stores is expected to enable faster service, reduced wait times, and enhanced food quality.

"Our expansion efforts at Re-Up are proceeding at an accelerated pace. We aim to procure 25-30 additional stores by the end of 2024 and more than 200 stores in the coming years," added Narendra Manney, co-founder & president of Re-Up. "The integration of robotics kitchens stands as a pivotal strategy in our modernization initiative, enabling us to enhance operational efficiency and deliver seamless services while upholding unwavering quality standards around the clock."

Miami-based Re-Up is a gas station and convenience store retail operator focused on elevating customer experience through the integration of AI-powered technology and design. It has more than 30 stores in the pipeline, strategically positioned for accessibility and convenience across Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana.