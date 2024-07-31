Airport Restaurants & Retailers Join Forces With Merchants Payments Coalition

ARRA members provide food, beverages, retail products and services at airports across the country while employing more than 110,000 workers.

"We welcome ARRA members to the fight for fair, competitive swipe fees," said MPC Executive Committee member and NACS General Counsel Doug Kantor. "These businesses see the impact of these out-of-control fees every day and their involvement shows that swipe fees touch virtually every merchant whether they do business downtown, at the mall, online or even at the airport."

MPC continues to push for passage of the Credit Card Competition Act, which seeks to lower credit and debit card swipe fees. The coalition also applauded the June dismissal of a class-action antitrust lawsuit over swipe fees, calling it "a bad deal for Main Street."

Current MPC national association members include the American Beverage Licensees, the American Booksellers Association, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, FMI – the Food Industry Association, the Energy Marketers of America, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, the Institute for Local Self Reliance's Independent Business Initiative, the International Franchise Association, the Merchant Advisory Group, NACS, the National Association of College Stores, the National Association of Theater Owners, the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the National Grocers Association, the National Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association, the National Retail Federation, the National Restaurant Association, the National Sporting Goods Association, the Outdoor Hospitality Industry and the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

In addition to national associations, hundreds of state merchant associations are also members.