Alden's Organic Single-Serve Novelties

Alden's Organic launched three of its top products as single-serve novelties for convenience stores and other retailers. Two of the three are dairy-based treats: the 100-calorie Classic Fudge Bar, featuring real organic cocoa and fresh organic cream; and the 170-calorie Old School Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich, a combination of creamy organic vanilla ice cream and "stick-to-your-fingers" chocolate wafers. The third product is the 160-calorie, certified vegan Dairy Free Vanilla Bean Round Sammie, which features organic vanilla bean frozen dessert scooped between two chocolate cookie wafers. All three items have a suggested retail price of $1.99 each.