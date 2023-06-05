Aldi Debuts Virtual Convenience Store Concept

BATAVIA, Ill. — Grocery retailer Aldi teamed up with online delivery service Instacart to launch Aldi Express, a new virtual convenience store that will give customers access to nearly 2,000 Aldi-exclusive products.

Sale items include prepared foods, snacks and drinks, along with some of Aldi's most shopped grocery staples and household essentials, all of which can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

"We know our customers live hectic lives, and sometimes that means they don't have time to make it to the grocery store — even for a quick trip. Through Aldi Express, we're making shopping more convenient so you can satisfy a craving or get a missing ingredient in minutes," said Scott Patton, vice president of national buying at Aldi. "Together with Instacart, we'll continue to find ways to innovate and make the online grocery experience even more effortless and accessible."

Aldi began offering delivery services via Instacart in 2017, with the service now delivering from more than 2,200 Aldi stores and providing pickup options for more than 1,500 stores nationwide. The companies expanded their partnership in 2018 to include alcohol delivery, and Aldi was one of the first retailers to accept EBT SNAP through Instacart in November 2020.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Aldi through the introduction of Aldi Express. With this launch, we're making it easier for customers nationwide to get their favorite Aldi staples delivered faster than ever before," said Ryan Hamburger, vice president of retail at Instacart. "We know how important it is to get what you need when you want it — whether it's a last-minute delivery for a missing dinner ingredient, milk for the baby or simply wanting a late-night snack."

Aldi Express convenience delivery is now available to customers from more than 2,100 Aldi locations across the country.

Launched in 1976, Batavia-based Aldi U.S. operates more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, plus the District of Columbia.