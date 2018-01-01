Ale Asylum Beers

Wisconsin brewery Ale Asylum launched five of its most sought-after brands in parts of Minnesota earlier this year. The brewery plans to increase distribution across the state in the coming months. The five brands included in the initial launch are: Hopalicious American Pale Ale; Velveteen Habit India Pale Ale; Dr. Vennum India Pale Ale; Madtown Nutbrown Brown Ale; and Ambergeddon Amber Ale. All of Ale Asylum's brews are unfiltered and all-natural and feature the same four ingredients: water, malt, hops and yeast.