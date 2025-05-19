Chester's Chicken is introducing an unsauced version of its Chicken Bites for a limited time. The unsauced, juicy, fried chicken breast chunks are less mess, more portable and allow guests to pick their own dipping sauce flavor, including Chester's Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Buffalo or Chester's sauce. Chicken Bites can be ordered on their own or as a combo featuring eight bites, small wedges and dipping sauce for $7.99 to $8.99. Chester's is also introducing a new Chicken Bites Kid's Meal for a limited time, featuring four bites, small mac & cheese and dipping sauce for $5.99 to $6.99. The chicken bites will be on menus through mid-September at participating Chester's locations nationwide and prices vary by location.