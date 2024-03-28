Alimentation Couche-Tard Earns Exceptional Workplace Recognition

"Creating a great experience for our customers begins with having engaged teams. Our annual myVOICE engagement survey, facilitated by Gallup, helps us continue improving in our efforts to foster an environment where our people can thrive, grow in their careers, and be their authentic selves," said Ina Strand, chief people officer at Couche-Tard. "With record participation in this past year's survey, we're honored that our investment in our employees' growth and engagement has been recognized with the GEWA for a third consecutive year."

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average, according to the company. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

"There is nothing more important to me than protecting and promoting the One Team culture we have fostered at Couche-Tard," said Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard president and CEO. "As this recognition from Gallup shows, we have continued to live by our values, and our people have continued to feel heard, valued and respected at work. Looking ahead, we will identify ways to further build on our record engagement and our winning workplace."

Gallup's comprehensive meta-analysis on team engagement and performance compiled data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Its standard for highly engaged organizations required companies to significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.