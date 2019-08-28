Allsup's Stores in Texas Sold & Rebranded

CLOVIS, N.M. — Some Texas Allsup's Convenience Stores locations are sporting new branding after being sold to a Georgia-based company.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, Majors Management LLC purchased nine Allsup's c-stores and is transiting them to Hop-In locations. The news outlet cited a report by the Iowa Park Leader.

Texas stores changing hands include Allsup's in Iowa Park, Vernon and Brownfield.

Based in Lawrenceville, Ga., Majors Management is a multi-brand fuel distributor and c-store operator with a presence in 11 states throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. Its goal is to become Chevron's largest and best distributor in the eastern half of the United States, according to the company.

It currently owns more than 400 c-store sites. It added 17 Shop "N" Fill convenience stores to its portfolio when it acquired Bowden Oil Co. Inc. on Aug. 2, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Allsup's is headquartered in Clovis. The privately owned chain serves New Mexico and Texas. The company is No. 29 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 with 315 c-stores.