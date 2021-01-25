Alltown Takes Pilot Test of In-Car Payment Technology to Chainwide Rollout

WALTHAM, Mass. — Alltown is teaming with PayByCar Inc. to roll out its in-car, touchless payment service across its 30 gas station locations in Massachusetts.

Drivers with E-ZPass transponders can register for PayByCar online and use those transponders to pay for gas and other goods without having to touch the gas station keypad or by taking out cash, a credit card or mobile app.

Vehicles without E-ZPass transponders can enroll and then pay with PayByCar's own non-toll sticker.

"Following the success of PayByCar's first in the nation breakthrough test pilot program at Alltown of Westborough last year, we are proud to expand our pay-by-text service throughout Massachusetts," said Kevin Condon, founder and CEO of PayByCar.

Alltown began testing the PayByCar technology in mid-2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

When a PayByCar user enters a participating gas station, PayByCar recognizes the car's transponder and sends a text to their smartphone. After the user replies with the pump number, PayByCar automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges their card and sends them an e-receipt.

To enroll, consumers can text "ENROLL" to (617) 249-7524 and follow the provided web link.

In addition to cutting down on swiping cards, entering PINs or waiting for paper receipts, the PayByCar payment process cuts transaction and refueling time by 73 percent during the winter months, the company said.

"We're living at a time when contactless payments are increasingly important," said Mark Cosenza, senior vice president at Global Partners LP, owner of Alltown convenience stores. "We're excited to offer drivers not only the convenience of simple and quick transactions, but also the added safety and peace of mind during the age of COVID-19."

PayByCar technology is expected to be available for other kinds of transactions, such as paying at c-stores, car washes, drive-thrus and restaurants, later in 2021.

Waltham-based Alltown is part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, which has nearly 300 company-owned convenience stores.