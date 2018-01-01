Aloha Sculpin India Pale Ale is the latest addition to the Ballast Point Sculpin IPA family. Aloha Sculpin features a distinct yeast strain known as Saccharomyces “Bruxellensis” Trois, or Brux Trois, which turns the flagship IPA into a tropical oasis with aromas and flavors of guava, mango and pineapple, without any fruit additions, according to the brewer. While Belgian yeast strains are known for their clove and banana-like aromas, this strain features exotic fruit aromas. It also adds a slight haze to the beer, creating a smooth mouthfeel to round out its juicy character. Aloha Sculpin IPA is a spring/summer seasonal release under Ballast Point’s flagship tier and is now rolling out nationwide in six-packs of bottles.