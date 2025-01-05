Trolli disrupts the frozen aisle with the nationwide debut of Trolli Gummi Pops. The one-of-a-kind frozen treat, available in two unique sour flavor combinations, features Trolli's signature soft and chewy gummi texture that fans know and love. Each pop has dual-tone neon colors and two-in-one flavor combinations — Cherry Lemon and Grape Strawberry — delivering a unique sensory experience, the company noted. Trolli Gummi Pops are available in two formats: multipack boxes containing 10 Trolli Gummi Pops for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.99 and a one-count for a $2.99 SRP.