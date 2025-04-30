Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor
This flavor was last available in 2005.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Combining elements of a classic cheese pizza — cheese, tomato flavor and herbaceous notes of oregano and Italian seasoning — Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor gives fans a new way to enjoy the iconic dish. The flavor is making a triumphant return 20 years after it was last available in 2005. Available nationwide, this product is the first addition to the Cheetos Puffs line in more than a decade.