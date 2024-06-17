Alon & DK Locations Roll Out Summer Promotions

To play, contestants can use their smartphones any time during the sweepstakes period to scan the QR code found on promotion point of purchase or advertising, or text any keyword found in promotion advertising materials to 71057.

Once they complete and submit their registration, racers will enter the game and steer through the competition to "catch" Alon/DK fuel cans to keep their car full of fuel and roll over turbo boosts to up their score and speed, all while collecting instant win gift cards.

As they progress through the game, players will find each new level illustrating a familiar scene from Alon and DK stations, with branded elements like billboards, fly-over planes and gas trucks present throughout to keep the chains top of mind.

At the end of the campaign, one lucky winner will go home with a brand new 2024 Chevy Camaro.

Jackson said the new promotion and game builds on the success of last year's "Play to Win" summer contest that gave away a Ford Bronco Sport as the grand prize.

"We had such good engagement last summer that we wanted to take this new promotion to the next level," Jackson explained. "We're very proud of the new game, and feedback has been that people really enjoy playing it."

The gas station operators intend to use the contest to create greater customer engagement, build brand awareness, drive store visits and sales, collect data and grow customer loyalty.

The proprietary game will run in all Alon and DK stores across the Southwest through 11:59 p.m. local time on Aug. 31. No purchase is necessary to play.

Delek Branded Wholesale, a division of Delek Trading & Supply, markets fuel and services under Alon and DK, and supplies distributor and dealers with more than 700 branded locations in and around the Southwestern United States.