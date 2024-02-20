Alta Convenience Adds Pizza Program at 21 Stores

DENVER — CF Altitude LLC dba Alta Convenience/Petro-Mart has good news for pizza fans. The company is introducing Godfather's Pizza at 21 Alta Convenience locations.

The Godfather's To-Go Pizza program is meant to enhance the customer experience and provide more hot food choices while complementing Alta's existing menus offerings, which include burritos, roller grill items and more.

The 21 Alta Convenience stores adding the Godfather's To Go Pizza program are located across several states, including Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas.

Based in Omaha, Neb., Godfather's seeks to meet the needs of retailers who have limited space or insufficient manpower but want to enjoy foodservice growth. Pizzas come pre-topped and frozen, and a limited menu of four primary seven-inch pizza SKUs plus quarterly limited-time offers make the program easy to manage, according to the company.

A freezer, oven and warmer are the only equipment required. Branded packaging and marketing support pieces provide further benefits.

Godfather's Pizza has partnered with convenience store retailers via its Express program since 1990. Success in the convenience store market prompted the development of its To Go program in 2018.

Founded in 1973, the family-operated franchise Godfather's Pizza has grown its fast-casual concept to 583-plus locations in more than 38 states. Concepts range from traditional dine-in restaurants to express outlets (airports, convenience stores and college campuses) and 1,628 Godfather's Pizza To Go licensed pizza program locations.

CF Altitude, parent company to Alta Convenience, has 117 convenience stores in five states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and New Mexico. The company welcomed 47 new stores operating under the Petro-Mart banner in Missouri and Illinois to the CF Altitude family at the end of 2021.