Alto-Shaam Heated Shelf Merchandisers

Alto-Shaam introduced a new version of its Heated Shelf Merchandisers (HSMs) featuring top heat, allowing operators to hold food for even longer without compromising food quality. The new layer of top heat paired with Halo Heat technology provides the highest-quality extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as sandwiches, pastries and burritos, according to the company. Effective immediately, orders placed for the 36-inch width HSM models — countertop and floor-standing — will include top heat. The 24-inch and 48-inch models will be available with top heat later this year.