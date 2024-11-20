Swipeby launches an improved version of its Voice AI Phone System, designed specifically for small to medium-sized businesses. Powered by artificial intelligence, the new solution provides a more human-like experience for customers and enables staff to focus on their jobs instead of having to stop to answer the phone. The system can use the voice of the owner or an AI voice to interact with customers and allows the caller to request to speak in Spanish. While intended for single-unit businesses, multiunit operators also can utilize the Voice AI Phone System.